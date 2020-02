Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 29, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 29, 2020:

Citizen, Jalon Jamal – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Eubanks, Tyler Christian – Hold for Jefferson County-Possession of Controlled Substance, Hold for Jefferson County-Fictitious License Plate and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Flores-Nieves, Rafael – No Driver’s License

Guillen, Alex Maurico Jr. – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana

Izaguirre, Dustin – Failure to Appear

Maxwell, Jonathan Michael – Failure to Appear

McMurrey, Dennis Justin – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana and Bond Forfeiture-Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Robinett, Laura Elaine – Blue Warrant

Watson, Shannon Christopher – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Westbrook, Lamar – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

