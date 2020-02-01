Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 30, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 30, 2020:

Boatman, Kylee Rhae – Possession of Marijuana

Crandall, Lane – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Crow, Kyle Grady – Public Intoxication

Domain, Joseph Raymond – Disorderly Conduct

Garcia, Erik – Driving While Intoxicated and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Lackey, Jimmy Dwayne – Probation Violation-Burglary of a Habitat With Intent to Commit Other Felony

Richardson, David Leonard – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Signal Turn

Sadler, Charles Daniel Jr. – Speeding

Scholwinski, Brandi Delane – Driving While Intoxicated

Schroeder, Haley Nicole – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana

Smith, Flecia Lynn – Hold for Polk County-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Hold for Polk County-Criminal Trespass

Yanez, Atilano Jr. – Parole Violation

