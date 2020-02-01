Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 30, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 30, 2020:

  • Boatman, Kylee Rhae – Possession of Marijuana
  • Crandall, Lane – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Crow, Kyle Grady – Public Intoxication
  • Domain, Joseph Raymond – Disorderly Conduct
  • Garcia, Erik – Driving While Intoxicated and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Lackey, Jimmy Dwayne – Probation Violation-Burglary of a Habitat With Intent to Commit Other Felony
  • Richardson, David Leonard – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Signal Turn
  • Sadler, Charles Daniel Jr. – Speeding
  • Scholwinski, Brandi Delane – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Schroeder, Haley Nicole – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana
  • Smith, Flecia Lynn – Hold for Polk County-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Hold for Polk County-Criminal Trespass
  • Yanez, Atilano Jr. – Parole Violation
