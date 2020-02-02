Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 31, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 31, 2020:

  • Breedland, Robert Wayne – False Drug Test
  • Fletcher, Japarius Jacoby Deand – Probation Violation-Forgery
  • Hayes, Christopher Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Hernandez, Brian Paul – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revocation of Community Supervision-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Hold for TDCJ
  • Johnston, Amy – Parole Violation
  • Keyser, Michael Anderson – Revocation of Probation-Failure to Identify Fugitive
  • Mata, Arturo Jr. – Disorderly Conduct
  • Mata, Erick – Disorderly Conduct
  • Mouton, Jamal Roshaun – No Driver’s License, Failure to Appear
  • Nixdorf, Jeremy Paul – Theft of Property
  • Thomas, Nathan Allen – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration
  • Breedland, Robert Wayne
  • Fletcher, Japarius Jacoby Deand
  • Hayes, Christopher Scott
  • Hernandez, Brian Paul
  • Keyser, Michael Anderson
  • Mata, Arturo
  • Mata, Erik
  • Nixdorf, Jeremy Paul

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.