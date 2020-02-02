Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 31, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 31, 2020:
- Breedland, Robert Wayne – False Drug Test
- Fletcher, Japarius Jacoby Deand – Probation Violation-Forgery
- Hayes, Christopher Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Hernandez, Brian Paul – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revocation of Community Supervision-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Hold for TDCJ
- Johnston, Amy – Parole Violation
- Keyser, Michael Anderson – Revocation of Probation-Failure to Identify Fugitive
- Mata, Arturo Jr. – Disorderly Conduct
- Mata, Erick – Disorderly Conduct
- Mouton, Jamal Roshaun – No Driver’s License, Failure to Appear
- Nixdorf, Jeremy Paul – Theft of Property
- Thomas, Nathan Allen – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration