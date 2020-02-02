Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 31, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 31, 2020:

Breedland, Robert Wayne – False Drug Test

Fletcher, Japarius Jacoby Deand – Probation Violation-Forgery

Hayes, Christopher Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Hernandez, Brian Paul – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revocation of Community Supervision-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Hold for TDCJ

Johnston, Amy – Parole Violation

Keyser, Michael Anderson – Revocation of Probation-Failure to Identify Fugitive

Mata, Arturo Jr. – Disorderly Conduct

Mata, Erick – Disorderly Conduct

Mouton, Jamal Roshaun – No Driver’s License, Failure to Appear

Nixdorf, Jeremy Paul – Theft of Property

Thomas, Nathan Allen – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration

