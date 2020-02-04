Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 2, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 2, 2020:
- Brown, Ethan Thomas – Invasive Visual Recording
- Crowder, Tabatha Nicole – Public Intoxication
- Fregia, Bryce Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated, first
- Kelone, Sterling Paul -Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- McCullough, Jessie Leo Jr. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Plante, Joseph Clayton – Failure to Appear
- Wallace, Robert Shane – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Violate Promise to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration