Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 2, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 2, 2020:

  • Brown, Ethan Thomas – Invasive Visual Recording
  • Crowder, Tabatha Nicole – Public Intoxication
  • Fregia, Bryce Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated, first
  • Kelone, Sterling Paul -Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • McCullough, Jessie Leo Jr. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Plante, Joseph Clayton – Failure to Appear
  • Wallace, Robert Shane – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Violate Promise to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration
