Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 3, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 3, 2020:

  • Brandon, Danny Matthew – Tampering With Physical Evidence
  • Clay, Alicia Rena – Driving While License Invalid
  • Edwards, Quinika Danielle – Disorderly Conduct
  • Garcia, Karin Melinda – Parole Violation
  • Platero, Ashley Nicole – Burglary of a Building and Revocation of Probation-Theft with previous conviction
  • Shults, Nathaniel Lee – Driving While Intoxicated, first offense, Intoxication Assault (two counts)
  • Simmons, Lakenya Rene – Criminal Trespass
  • Thompson, Joshua Alan – Failure to Signal Turn, No Front License Plate and Violate Promise to Appear
  • Walker, Anthony Ray – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions

Note: These are the mugshots that were available as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. One mugshot is missing from the jail website.

