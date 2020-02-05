Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 3, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 3, 2020:

Brandon, Danny Matthew – Tampering With Physical Evidence

Clay, Alicia Rena – Driving While License Invalid

Edwards, Quinika Danielle – Disorderly Conduct

Garcia, Karin Melinda – Parole Violation

Platero, Ashley Nicole – Burglary of a Building and Revocation of Probation-Theft with previous conviction

Shults, Nathaniel Lee – Driving While Intoxicated, first offense, Intoxication Assault (two counts)

Simmons, Lakenya Rene – Criminal Trespass

Thompson, Joshua Alan – Failure to Signal Turn, No Front License Plate and Violate Promise to Appear

Walker, Anthony Ray – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions

Note: These are the mugshots that were available as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. One mugshot is missing from the jail website.

