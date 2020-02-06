Game room robbery suspects, getaway driver sought

The Good Times #3 game room, located at 4080 FM 563, Liberty, TX 77575 was robbed around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Two black males forced their way into the business and one of the males claimed to have a gun.

While one male reportedly was taking money from an employee, the other male was attempting to take money from patrons inside the game room and subsequently got into a physical fight with a patron.

Upon departing the business with the stolen money, a witness attempted to follow the suspects as they fled away on FM 563 heading south. The witness was unable to keep up with them but described seeing a white female driving the getaway car.

The car is thought to be a Ford Fusion that is blue in color.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936- 336-4500.

