Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 4, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 4, 2020:

  • Bibbs, Rebecca Lindsay – Revocation of Probation
  • Bird, Brandy Deanne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Bjornsen, Kari Larkin – Public Intoxication
  • Brashears, Christopher Andrew – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Gourley, Danny Robert III – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Harbour, Anthony – Aggravated Robbery and Bail Jumping
  • Mize, Jordan Lee – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
  • Pringle, Nicholas Chad – Revocation of Community Supervision
  • Tello, Miguel – Possession of Marijuana
  • Woolridge, Stephen Edward – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility and Public Intoxication
  • Ybarra, Joanna Dejoseanna – Parole Violation

Note: As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, the mugshots for Miguel Tello, Brandy Bird, Kari Larkin Bjornsen, Christopher Brashears and Jordan Lee Mize are unavailable. Bluebonnet News has requested these mugshots from the county jail.

  • Gourley, Danny Robert III
  • Harbour, Anthony
  • Pringle, Nicholas Chad
  • Woolridge, Stephen Edward
  • Ybarra, Joanna Dejoseanna

