Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 4, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 4, 2020:

Bibbs, Rebecca Lindsay – Revocation of Probation

Bird, Brandy Deanne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Bjornsen, Kari Larkin – Public Intoxication

Brashears, Christopher Andrew – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Gourley, Danny Robert III – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Harbour, Anthony – Aggravated Robbery and Bail Jumping

Mize, Jordan Lee – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone

Pringle, Nicholas Chad – Revocation of Community Supervision

Tello, Miguel – Possession of Marijuana

Woolridge, Stephen Edward – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility and Public Intoxication

Ybarra, Joanna Dejoseanna – Parole Violation

Note: As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, the mugshots for Miguel Tello, Brandy Bird, Kari Larkin Bjornsen, Christopher Brashears and Jordan Lee Mize are unavailable. Bluebonnet News has requested these mugshots from the county jail.

Gourley, Danny Robert III

Harbour, Anthony

Pringle, Nicholas Chad

Woolridge, Stephen Edward

Ybarra, Joanna Dejoseanna

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

