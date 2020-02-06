Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 4, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 4, 2020:
- Bibbs, Rebecca Lindsay – Revocation of Probation
- Bird, Brandy Deanne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Bjornsen, Kari Larkin – Public Intoxication
- Brashears, Christopher Andrew – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Gourley, Danny Robert III – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Harbour, Anthony – Aggravated Robbery and Bail Jumping
- Mize, Jordan Lee – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
- Pringle, Nicholas Chad – Revocation of Community Supervision
- Tello, Miguel – Possession of Marijuana
- Woolridge, Stephen Edward – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility and Public Intoxication
- Ybarra, Joanna Dejoseanna – Parole Violation
Note: As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, the mugshots for Miguel Tello, Brandy Bird, Kari Larkin Bjornsen, Christopher Brashears and Jordan Lee Mize are unavailable. Bluebonnet News has requested these mugshots from the county jail.