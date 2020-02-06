Richard Lee Kopecky, 78, of Dayton passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born January 4, 1942 in Weslaco, Texas to parents, Joseph M. Kopecky and Elizabeth Poéssel Kopecky.



Service for Richard will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dayton with Father Richard officiating.



Richard spent his early years in Weslaco where he graduated from Weslaco High School. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964 and retired after 42 years as an electrician at Wolfenson Electric. Richard was an avid reader, enjoying westerns and fictions. He like to fish and was a very talented woodworker.



Richard was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Kopecky; brothers, George, Robert and Thomas Kopecky; also nephews, Shawn and George Kopecky. He is survived his wife Janice Etter Kopecky of Dayton; daughter, Shannon Kopecky; and son Jason Kopecky; grandchildren, Hayley Glatfelter, Tyler Kopecky and Josh Kopecky; one great grandchild, Baby Glatfelter on the way; brothers, Joe Kopecky and Paul Kopecky; numerous other relatives and friends.



