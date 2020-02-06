Walter George Shaw, Sr., 74, of Vidor passed away January 26, 2020 in Dayton. Mr. Shaw was born February 22, 1945 in Port Arthur to parents, Walter Church Shaw and Geneva Huff Shaw.

Services for Mr. Shaw will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Day officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Pace-Stancil.



Mr. Shaw was a resident of Vidor for 20 years and had previously lived in Nederland and Winnie. He was a 1963 graduate of Thomas Jefferson in Port Arthur. Walter retired from Huntsman. He was a former longtime member of Shilo Missionary Baptist Church in Vidor and currently a member of the Kenefick Southern Baptist Church.



Walter was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carol Shaw and his brother James Shaw. He is survived by his sons, Wally Shaw and wife Stephanie of Kenefick and Alfred Shaw and wife Arlene of Louisiana; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Lisa Martin and husband Bobby of Port Neches; brothers-in law, Roddy Steele of Oklahoma, Neal Steele of Sam Rayburn, and Ed Steele of Nederland, numerous nieces and nephews; best friend, Gable Vincent; other relatives and friends.



Please leave your thoughts and memories of Walter for his family at http://www.pacestancil.com



