Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 5, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 5, 2020:

  • Burkett, Justin Erin – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Gourley, Danny Robert III – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Green, Paula Denise – Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct
  • Greer, David Jack – Engaging in Organized Crime, Bribery and Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Hannah, Jeffrey – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Horton, Rachael Elaine – Disorderly Conduct
  • Keener, Courtney Odeal – Public Intoxication
  • Lueck, Carissa Dolyne – Resisting Arrest and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Pavliska, Michael Brian – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid
  • Taylor, Cristi Michelle – Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Building and Hold for TDCJ

Note: The Liberty County Jail has not posted the mugshots for Rachael Elaine Horton, Justin Erin Burkett and David Jack Greer as of 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7.

