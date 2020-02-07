Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 5, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 5, 2020:
- Burkett, Justin Erin – Driving While Intoxicated
- Gourley, Danny Robert III – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Green, Paula Denise – Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct
- Greer, David Jack – Engaging in Organized Crime, Bribery and Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility
- Hannah, Jeffrey – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Horton, Rachael Elaine – Disorderly Conduct
- Keener, Courtney Odeal – Public Intoxication
- Lueck, Carissa Dolyne – Resisting Arrest and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Pavliska, Michael Brian – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid
- Taylor, Cristi Michelle – Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Building and Hold for TDCJ
Note: The Liberty County Jail has not posted the mugshots for Rachael Elaine Horton, Justin Erin Burkett and David Jack Greer as of 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7.