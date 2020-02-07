Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 5, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 5, 2020:

Burkett, Justin Erin – Driving While Intoxicated

Gourley, Danny Robert III – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Green, Paula Denise – Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct

Greer, David Jack – Engaging in Organized Crime, Bribery and Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility

Hannah, Jeffrey – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Horton, Rachael Elaine – Disorderly Conduct

Keener, Courtney Odeal – Public Intoxication

Lueck, Carissa Dolyne – Resisting Arrest and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Pavliska, Michael Brian – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid

Taylor, Cristi Michelle – Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Building and Hold for TDCJ

Note: The Liberty County Jail has not posted the mugshots for Rachael Elaine Horton, Justin Erin Burkett and David Jack Greer as of 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7.

Gourley, Danny Robert III

Green, Paula Denise

Hannah, Jeffrey

Keener, Courtney Odeal

Lueck, Carissa Dolyne

Taylor, Cristi Michelle

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

