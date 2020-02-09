Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 6, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 6, 2020:

  • Aguilar, Daniel – Disorderly Conduct
  • Cook, Kristin Taylor – Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Fontenot, Patrick Jesse – Evading Arrest With Vehicle or Watercraft
  • Frazar, Tina Michelle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Gore, Billy Joe – Driving While License Invalid
  • King, Quenton Deandre – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plates and No Driver’s License
  • McDaniel, Alvin Leroy Jr. – Bond Revocation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Recinos, Victor Steven – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Redmon, Doris Ann – Public Intoxication
  • Redmon, Quadralun Adair – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft
  • Story, Tyler Gene – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Sullivan, Shawn Paul – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Note: The Liberty County Jail is not updating mugshots in a timely manner. As of Sunday, 10 a.m., the following mugshots are missing from the jail system: Tyler Gene Story and Daniel Aguilar.

