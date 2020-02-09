Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 6, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 6, 2020:
- Aguilar, Daniel – Disorderly Conduct
- Cook, Kristin Taylor – Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Fontenot, Patrick Jesse – Evading Arrest With Vehicle or Watercraft
- Frazar, Tina Michelle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Gore, Billy Joe – Driving While License Invalid
- King, Quenton Deandre – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plates and No Driver’s License
- McDaniel, Alvin Leroy Jr. – Bond Revocation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Recinos, Victor Steven – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Redmon, Doris Ann – Public Intoxication
- Redmon, Quadralun Adair – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft
- Story, Tyler Gene – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Sullivan, Shawn Paul – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
Note: The Liberty County Jail is not updating mugshots in a timely manner. As of Sunday, 10 a.m., the following mugshots are missing from the jail system: Tyler Gene Story and Daniel Aguilar.