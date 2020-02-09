Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 7, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 7, 2020:
- Anderson, Aaron John William – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Burch, Brendon Taylor – Possession of Marijuana
- Burnell, James Sr. – Failure to Appear, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Elliott, Rashad Lindell – Assault/Family Violence
- Fore, Michael Wesley-Brack – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Moreno, Alyssa Malena – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Sloane, Chase Daniel – Possession of Marijuana
- Whiddon, Victoria Marie – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Note: The Liberty County Jail is having difficulty updating its mugshots, so some are missing and will have to be obtained through an open records request. The missing mugshots are for Victoria Whiddon, Chase McDaniel Sloane, Alyssa Malena Moreno and Michael Fore.