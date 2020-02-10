Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 8, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 8, 2020:

  • Ayrow, Aaron-Jamal – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Delahoussaye, Charles Trent – Disorderly Conduct
  • Findley, Tyler Matt – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Theft
  • Hoagland, James Paul – Hold for Montgomery County-Evading Arrest and Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lewis, L J Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Trahan, Gary Wayne – Public Intoxication
