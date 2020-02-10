Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 8, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 8, 2020:

Ayrow, Aaron-Jamal – Driving While Intoxicated

Delahoussaye, Charles Trent – Disorderly Conduct

Findley, Tyler Matt – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Theft

Hoagland, James Paul – Hold for Montgomery County-Evading Arrest and Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lewis, L J Jr. – Public Intoxication

Trahan, Gary Wayne – Public Intoxication

Delahoussaye, Charles Trent

Findley, Tyler Matt

Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne

Hoagland, James Paul

Lewis, L J Jr.

Trahan, Gary Wayne

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

