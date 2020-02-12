Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 10, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 10, 2020:

Brooks, John Charles – Assault and Hold for Polk County-Burglary of a Building

Chappell, Stephanie Anne – Hold for San Jacinto County

Coker, Paulette Lea – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Hill, Ronnie Jerell – Revocation of Community Supervision

Parrott, Rachal Danelle – No Driver’s License

Rivera-Jaimez, Gabino – Criminal Trespass

Note: Several mugshots are missing from the jail records of 7:05 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12. Bluebonnet News has requested the mugshots by open records request but has not received a response yet.

Chapell, Stephanie Anne

Hill, Ronnie Jerell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

