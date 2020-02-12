Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 10, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 10, 2020:

  • Brooks, John Charles – Assault and Hold for Polk County-Burglary of a Building
  • Chappell, Stephanie Anne – Hold for San Jacinto County
  • Coker, Paulette Lea – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Hill, Ronnie Jerell – Revocation of Community Supervision
  • Parrott, Rachal Danelle – No Driver’s License
  • Rivera-Jaimez, Gabino – Criminal Trespass

Note: Several mugshots are missing from the jail records of 7:05 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12. Bluebonnet News has requested the mugshots by open records request but has not received a response yet.

