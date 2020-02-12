Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 9, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 9, 2020:

  • Beaty, Daniel Eugene – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Berges, Anthony Richard – Failure to Appear, Speeding 26 miles per hour over the limit and Failure to Appear
  • Dean, Lonnie Bryan – Criminal Trespass
  • Mata, Kennie Shannel – No Driver’s License and Failure to Appear
  • Meza, Juventino – Failure to Appear
  • Ramirez, Jose Damilo – Disorderly Conduct and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Soper, Joseph Nathaniel King – Disorderly Conduct

Note: As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, several mugshots were still missing from the jail records and Bluebonnet News has not received a response to an open records request for the mugshots.

