Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 11, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 11, 2020:

Brown, Clint Josey – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Davis, Jade Lynn – Theft of Property

Joslin, John Edward – Official Oppression

McCune, Jason Robert – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

McDaniel, Kassie Lauren – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Mendoza, Moises – Resisting Arrest

Page, Dan Brandon – Driving While Intoxicated

Palma, Elvin – No Driver’s License

Taylor, Christon Lamon – Revocation of Community Supervision-Aggravated Robbery and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Trahan, Lance Aaron – Public Intoxication

Note: As of 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, the mugshot of Moises Mendoza is still missing from the jail records. Bluebonnet News has requested the mugshot.

Brown, Clint Josey

Davis, Jade Lynn

McCune, Jason Robert

McDaniel, Kassie Lauren

Page, Dan Brandon

Taylor, Christon Lamon

Trahan, Lance Aaron

John Joslin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

