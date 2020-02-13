Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 11, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 11, 2020:

  • Brown, Clint Josey – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Davis, Jade Lynn – Theft of Property
  • Joslin, John Edward – Official Oppression
  • McCune, Jason Robert – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • McDaniel, Kassie Lauren – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Mendoza, Moises – Resisting Arrest
  • Page, Dan Brandon – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Palma, Elvin – No Driver’s License
  • Taylor, Christon Lamon – Revocation of Community Supervision-Aggravated Robbery and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Trahan, Lance Aaron – Public Intoxication

Note: As of 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, the mugshot of Moises Mendoza is still missing from the jail records. Bluebonnet News has requested the mugshot.

