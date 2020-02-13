Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 11, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 11, 2020:
- Brown, Clint Josey – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Davis, Jade Lynn – Theft of Property
- Joslin, John Edward – Official Oppression
- McCune, Jason Robert – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- McDaniel, Kassie Lauren – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Mendoza, Moises – Resisting Arrest
- Page, Dan Brandon – Driving While Intoxicated
- Palma, Elvin – No Driver’s License
- Taylor, Christon Lamon – Revocation of Community Supervision-Aggravated Robbery and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Trahan, Lance Aaron – Public Intoxication
Note: As of 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, the mugshot of Moises Mendoza is still missing from the jail records. Bluebonnet News has requested the mugshot.