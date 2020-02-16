Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 13, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 13, 2020:

  • Armstrong, Rebecca Ann – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Disorderly Conduct
  • Harris, Aqualious – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Holmes, Kelvin Eugene – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Holt, David Wayne II – Possession of Marijuana
  • Hudson, Antonio Delavette – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Jones, Charla Rene – Bond Revocation-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Milner, Jessie Jerome – Hold for Harris County
  • Parsley, Megan Leigh Kay – Resisting Arrest, Search
  • Schuman, Chelci Michelle – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Appear
  • Sterling, Christopher – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Webb, Nathan Wayne Bell – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Wingate, Donald Brian – Criminal Trespass
  • Young, Steven Allen – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Note: As of 8 p.m., Feb. 16, the Liberty County Jail had not posted mugshots for the following people: Aqualious Harris, Antonio Delavette Hudson, Jessie Jerome Milner, Christopher Sterling, Nathan Webb, Donald Wingate and Steven Young.

