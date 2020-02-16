Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 13, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 13, 2020:

Armstrong, Rebecca Ann – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Disorderly Conduct

Harris, Aqualious – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Holmes, Kelvin Eugene – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Holt, David Wayne II – Possession of Marijuana

Hudson, Antonio Delavette – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Jones, Charla Rene – Bond Revocation-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Milner, Jessie Jerome – Hold for Harris County

Parsley, Megan Leigh Kay – Resisting Arrest, Search

Schuman, Chelci Michelle – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Appear

Sterling, Christopher – Driving While Intoxicated

Webb, Nathan Wayne Bell – Burglary of a Habitation

Wingate, Donald Brian – Criminal Trespass

Young, Steven Allen – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Note: As of 8 p.m., Feb. 16, the Liberty County Jail had not posted mugshots for the following people: Aqualious Harris, Antonio Delavette Hudson, Jessie Jerome Milner, Christopher Sterling, Nathan Webb, Donald Wingate and Steven Young.

