Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 14, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 14, 2020:
- Braxton, James Tetzel Jr. – Affidavit of Surety-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Delahoussaye, Charles Trent – Criminal Mischief
- Francis, James Edward III – Amended Order
- Guillory, Byran Dominic – Assault
- Hulsey, Emmett Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- McCullars, Brice Montgomery – Assault
- Mendez, Andres Gonzales – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Speiser, Robert Jason – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Tidwell, Abigail Rose – Amended Order
- Verdencia, Juan Carlos Leon – Revocation of Community Supervision-Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Wells, Colby Erin – Amended Order
Note: As of 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, the Liberty County Jail had not posted mugshots for the following people: James Braxton, Robert Speiser and Abigail Tidwell.