Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 14, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 14, 2020:

  • Braxton, James Tetzel Jr. – Affidavit of Surety-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Delahoussaye, Charles Trent – Criminal Mischief
  • Francis, James Edward III – Amended Order
  • Guillory, Byran Dominic – Assault
  • Hulsey, Emmett Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • McCullars, Brice Montgomery – Assault
  • Mendez, Andres Gonzales – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Speiser, Robert Jason – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Tidwell, Abigail Rose – Amended Order
  • Verdencia, Juan Carlos Leon – Revocation of Community Supervision-Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Wells, Colby Erin – Amended Order

Note: As of 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, the Liberty County Jail had not posted mugshots for the following people: James Braxton, Robert Speiser and Abigail Tidwell.

