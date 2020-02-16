Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 14, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 14, 2020:

Braxton, James Tetzel Jr. – Affidavit of Surety-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Delahoussaye, Charles Trent – Criminal Mischief

Francis, James Edward III – Amended Order

Guillory, Byran Dominic – Assault

Hulsey, Emmett Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

McCullars, Brice Montgomery – Assault

Mendez, Andres Gonzales – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Speiser, Robert Jason – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tidwell, Abigail Rose – Amended Order

Verdencia, Juan Carlos Leon – Revocation of Community Supervision-Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Wells, Colby Erin – Amended Order

Note: As of 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, the Liberty County Jail had not posted mugshots for the following people: James Braxton, Robert Speiser and Abigail Tidwell.

