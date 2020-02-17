Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 15, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 15, 2020:

Benitez-Mejia, Jose Ismael – Public Intoxication

Herrera-Florian, Steve – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana

McCoy, Sarah Elizabeth – Hold for Polk County-Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Millican, Cody James – Hold for Harris County-Child Support

Saari, Kyla Kay – Driving While Intoxicated

Uresti, Leslie – Public Intoxication



Note: The Liberty County Jail is missing mugshots for Steve Herrera-Florian, Cody James Millican, Kyla Kay Saari and Leslie Uresti. Bluebonnet News will request those mugshots through an open records request.

Benitez-Mejia, Jose Ismael

McCoy, Sarah Elizabeth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

