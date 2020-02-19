Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 17, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 17, 2020:
- Harvey, Alex Brian – Theft of Property, less than $2,500
- Hernandez, Yaneth – Abusive 911 calls
- Louis, Jairus Deion – Hold for Polk County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Pacheco-Cadena, Miguel Angel – Money Laundering, less than $300,000
- Ward, Dakota Warren – Hold for Hays County-Assault
- Wilridge, William Charles Jr. – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear, Expired Registration and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
Note: The mugshot for Dakota Warren Ward is missing from the jail records.