Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 17, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 17, 2020:

Harvey, Alex Brian – Theft of Property, less than $2,500

Hernandez, Yaneth – Abusive 911 calls

Louis, Jairus Deion – Hold for Polk County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Pacheco-Cadena, Miguel Angel – Money Laundering, less than $300,000

Ward, Dakota Warren – Hold for Hays County-Assault

Wilridge, William Charles Jr. – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear, Expired Registration and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Note: The mugshot for Dakota Warren Ward is missing from the jail records.

