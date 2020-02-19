Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 17, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 17, 2020:

  • Harvey, Alex Brian – Theft of Property, less than $2,500
  • Hernandez, Yaneth – Abusive 911 calls
  • Louis, Jairus Deion – Hold for Polk County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Pacheco-Cadena, Miguel Angel – Money Laundering, less than $300,000
  • Ward, Dakota Warren – Hold for Hays County-Assault
  • Wilridge, William Charles Jr. – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear, Expired Registration and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Note: The mugshot for Dakota Warren Ward is missing from the jail records.

  • Harvey, Alex Brian
  • Hernandez, Yaneth
  • Louis, Jairus
  • Pacheco-Cadena, Miguel

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.