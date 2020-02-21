Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 18, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 18, 2020:
- Glenn, Mike Lee Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid, Hold for Center PD-Evading Arrest or Detention, Hold for Polk County-Attempt to Take Weapon and Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Goodwin, Michael Wayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Humphrey, Lederick Demond – Disorderly Conduct-Fighting
- Jones, Proncell Jr. – Expired Registration and Failure to Appear
- Medina, Alfonso – Disorderly Conduct
- Meyer, Brian Henry – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Rosario, Jose Angel – Driving While Intoxicated
- Waid, Krista Annette – Parole Violation
- Warrick, Billy Joe – Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License and No Liability Insurance
- Williams, Lemarcus Tyrone – Parole Violation
Note: The Liberty County Jail is missing mugshots for the following people: Jose Angel Rosario, Alfonso Medina and Lederick Demond Humphrey.