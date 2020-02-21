Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 18, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 18, 2020:

Glenn, Mike Lee Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid, Hold for Center PD-Evading Arrest or Detention, Hold for Polk County-Attempt to Take Weapon and Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Goodwin, Michael Wayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Humphrey, Lederick Demond – Disorderly Conduct-Fighting

Jones, Proncell Jr. – Expired Registration and Failure to Appear

Medina, Alfonso – Disorderly Conduct

Meyer, Brian Henry – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Rosario, Jose Angel – Driving While Intoxicated

Waid, Krista Annette – Parole Violation

Warrick, Billy Joe – Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License and No Liability Insurance

Williams, Lemarcus Tyrone – Parole Violation

Note: The Liberty County Jail is missing mugshots for the following people: Jose Angel Rosario, Alfonso Medina and Lederick Demond Humphrey.

Humphrey, Lederick Demond

Medina, Alfonso

Rosario, Jose Angel

Glenn, Mike Lee Jr.

Goodwin, Michael Wayne

Meyer, Brian Henry

Waid, Krista Annette

Williams, Lemarcus Tyrone

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

