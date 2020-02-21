Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 19, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 19, 2020:
- Bautista, Margarita – Cruelty to Livestock
- Lara, Violet Marie – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana and Revocation of Probation-Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- McIntosh, Marion Lamark – Robbery
- Phillips, Joshua Matthew – Public Intoxication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Powell, Charles Wayne – Blue Warrant
- Williams, Rodney Earl – Parole Violation
Note: The following mugshots are missing from the jail records: Rodney Earl Williams and Margarita Bautista.