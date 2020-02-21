Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 19, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 19, 2020:

  • Bautista, Margarita – Cruelty to Livestock
  • Lara, Violet Marie – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana and Revocation of Probation-Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • McIntosh, Marion Lamark – Robbery
  • Phillips, Joshua Matthew – Public Intoxication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Powell, Charles Wayne – Blue Warrant
  • Williams, Rodney Earl – Parole Violation

Note: The following mugshots are missing from the jail records: Rodney Earl Williams and Margarita Bautista.

  • Lara, Violet Marie
  • McIntosh, Marion Lamark
  • Phillips, Joshua Matthew
  • Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn
  • Powell, Charles Wayne

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.