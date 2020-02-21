Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 19, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 19, 2020:

Bautista, Margarita – Cruelty to Livestock

Lara, Violet Marie – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana and Revocation of Probation-Possession of a Dangerous Drug

McIntosh, Marion Lamark – Robbery

Phillips, Joshua Matthew – Public Intoxication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Powell, Charles Wayne – Blue Warrant

Williams, Rodney Earl – Parole Violation

Note: The following mugshots are missing from the jail records: Rodney Earl Williams and Margarita Bautista.

Lara, Violet Marie

McIntosh, Marion Lamark

Phillips, Joshua Matthew

Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn

Powell, Charles Wayne

