The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 20, 2020:

Kraus, Krystal Lynn – Assault Class C

Meilike, Shane Melvin – Hold for Harris County Pct. 3 – Driving While License Invalid

Note: A mugshot for Krystal Kraus is not available as of 10:30 Saturday, Feb. 22. The jail was having problems with equipment last week, which may be the reason for mugshots not being updated or posted.

