Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 21, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 21, 2020:

  • Andress, Craig Stephen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bell, Thomas Dean – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
  • Brunson, Kenny Wayne – Amended Order
  • Burch, Tyler – Theft
  • Crockett, Davy Lee – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Eason, Patrick James – Hold for Gregg County Sheriff’s Office
  • Fregia, Mark Anthony – Amended Order
  • Graddy, Michael Anthony – Theft of Service, Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
  • Guillory, Bianca Marie – Revocation of Community Supervision
  • Irby, James Wayne – Criminal Trespass
  • Ochoa, Raul Alberto – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Olivarez, Ricardo – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated
  • St. Clair, Michael Ray – Violation of Occupational Driver’s License

Note: The Liberty County Jail continues to have problems with updating mugshots in their system. Therefore, the following mugshots are not available: Ricardo Olivarez, Raul Alberto Ochoa, Patrick James Eason, Davy Lee Crockett, Tyler Burch

