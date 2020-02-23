Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 21, 2020:
- Andress, Craig Stephen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Bell, Thomas Dean – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
- Brunson, Kenny Wayne – Amended Order
- Burch, Tyler – Theft
- Crockett, Davy Lee – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Eason, Patrick James – Hold for Gregg County Sheriff’s Office
- Fregia, Mark Anthony – Amended Order
- Graddy, Michael Anthony – Theft of Service, Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
- Guillory, Bianca Marie – Revocation of Community Supervision
- Irby, James Wayne – Criminal Trespass
- Ochoa, Raul Alberto – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Olivarez, Ricardo – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated
- St. Clair, Michael Ray – Violation of Occupational Driver’s License
Note: The Liberty County Jail continues to have problems with updating mugshots in their system. Therefore, the following mugshots are not available: Ricardo Olivarez, Raul Alberto Ochoa, Patrick James Eason, Davy Lee Crockett, Tyler Burch