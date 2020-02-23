Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 21, 2020:

Andress, Craig Stephen – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bell, Thomas Dean – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Brunson, Kenny Wayne – Amended Order

Burch, Tyler – Theft

Crockett, Davy Lee – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Eason, Patrick James – Hold for Gregg County Sheriff’s Office

Fregia, Mark Anthony – Amended Order

Graddy, Michael Anthony – Theft of Service, Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid

Guillory, Bianca Marie – Revocation of Community Supervision

Irby, James Wayne – Criminal Trespass

Ochoa, Raul Alberto – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Olivarez, Ricardo – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated

St. Clair, Michael Ray – Violation of Occupational Driver’s License

Note: The Liberty County Jail continues to have problems with updating mugshots in their system. Therefore, the following mugshots are not available: Ricardo Olivarez, Raul Alberto Ochoa, Patrick James Eason, Davy Lee Crockett, Tyler Burch

Andress, Craig Stephen

Bell, Thomas Dean

Brunson, Kenny Wayne

Fregia, Mark Anthony

Graddy, Michael Anthony

Guillory, Bianca Marie

Irby, James Wayne

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

