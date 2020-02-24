Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 22, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 22, 2020:

Cardozo, Donna Michelle – Hold for Travis County

Fletcher, Charles Albert – Public Intoxication

Fletcher, Tanner Garrett – Public Intoxication

Johnson, Joey Dale – Public Intoxication

McDaniel, Saxon Scott – Reckless Driving

Nixdorf, Jeremy Paul – Unsanitary or Unsightly Conditions on Private Property and Residing in Building Without Water or Sewer

Oates, Jordan Edward – Public Intoxication

Parker, Dalton Len – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Illegal Burn

Pond, Bryan Arthur – Disregarding Traffic Control

Pope, Tracy Dwayne – Hold for San Jacinto County-Driving While License Invalid

Thibodeaux, Ariel Breanne – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Note: The Liberty County Jail continues to have trouble providing mugshots without an open records request. As soon as the photos are available, this article will be updated. Mugshots for the following people are missing from the jail system: Ariel Thibodeaux, Jordan Edward Oates, Saxon Scott McDaniel, Joey Dale Johnson, Tanner Garrett Fletcher, Charles Albert Fletcher and Donna Michelle Cardozo.

Nixdorf, Jeremy Paul

Parker, Dalton Len

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

