Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 22, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 22, 2020:
- Cardozo, Donna Michelle – Hold for Travis County
- Fletcher, Charles Albert – Public Intoxication
- Fletcher, Tanner Garrett – Public Intoxication
- Johnson, Joey Dale – Public Intoxication
- McDaniel, Saxon Scott – Reckless Driving
- Nixdorf, Jeremy Paul – Unsanitary or Unsightly Conditions on Private Property and Residing in Building Without Water or Sewer
- Oates, Jordan Edward – Public Intoxication
- Parker, Dalton Len – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Illegal Burn
- Pond, Bryan Arthur – Disregarding Traffic Control
- Pope, Tracy Dwayne – Hold for San Jacinto County-Driving While License Invalid
- Thibodeaux, Ariel Breanne – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of a Controlled Substance
Note: The Liberty County Jail continues to have trouble providing mugshots without an open records request. As soon as the photos are available, this article will be updated. Mugshots for the following people are missing from the jail system: Ariel Thibodeaux, Jordan Edward Oates, Saxon Scott McDaniel, Joey Dale Johnson, Tanner Garrett Fletcher, Charles Albert Fletcher and Donna Michelle Cardozo.