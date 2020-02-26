Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 24, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 24, 2020:

Alvis, Christine Fletcher – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Banning, George Norwood III – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Gonzalez-Hernandez, Daniel – Speeding, 10 percent or more above posted limit

Jacobs, Herbert Wayne Jr. – Possession of Marijuana

Lejeune-Votaw, Dylan Joseph – Theft of Property

Nolte, Michael Edward – No Driver’s License

Oliva, Eddie Yamil – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Roddey, Wander Rose – Possession of Marijuana

Swarthout, Tanya Danielle – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration and No Driver’s License

Note: The Liberty County Jail does not have mugshots posted for the following persons: Eddie Yamil Oliva, Herbert Wayne Jacobs Jr. and Christine Fletcher Alvis.

