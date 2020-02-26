Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 24, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 24, 2020:
- Alvis, Christine Fletcher – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Banning, George Norwood III – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Gonzalez-Hernandez, Daniel – Speeding, 10 percent or more above posted limit
- Jacobs, Herbert Wayne Jr. – Possession of Marijuana
- Lejeune-Votaw, Dylan Joseph – Theft of Property
- Nolte, Michael Edward – No Driver’s License
- Oliva, Eddie Yamil – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Roddey, Wander Rose – Possession of Marijuana
- Swarthout, Tanya Danielle – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration and No Driver’s License
Note: The Liberty County Jail does not have mugshots posted for the following persons: Eddie Yamil Oliva, Herbert Wayne Jacobs Jr. and Christine Fletcher Alvis.