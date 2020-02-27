Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 25, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 25, 2020:

Carr, Bobby Joe – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Clifton, Samuel Bryan – Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Davis, Rachel Ann – Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Faber, Gerard Thomas – Criminal Trespassing

Fedencio, Rubio Andablo – Public Intoxication

Flores, Jerome Anthony – Revocation of Community Supervision-Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property

Gambrell, James Michael – Disorderly Conduct

Golden, Eric Cole – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Huiet, Drayton Andrew – Failure to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information

Lewis, Curtis Howard – Possession of Marijuana and Theft

Noack-Kibodeaux, Kasie Lanette – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Odell, Linda Kim – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Perry, Larry Darnell Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Pillow, Caleb James – Minor in Possession of Tobacco

Ralloyd, Gabriel Caleb – Failure to Appear and Public Intoxication

Shaw, Antonio Ladan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Smith, Jason Dean – Interfering with Railroad Property

Starnes, Shauna Rena – Hold for Harris County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Tucker, Joshua Dean – Interfering with Railroad Property

Tullous, Joshua Kane – Public Intoxication

Walker, Justin Thomas – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wyrick, Forcie Lee – Money Laundering

