Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 25, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 25, 2020:

  • Carr, Bobby Joe – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Clifton, Samuel Bryan – Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Davis, Rachel Ann – Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Faber, Gerard Thomas – Criminal Trespassing
  • Fedencio, Rubio Andablo – Public Intoxication
  • Flores, Jerome Anthony – Revocation of Community Supervision-Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property
  • Gambrell, James Michael – Disorderly Conduct
  • Golden, Eric Cole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Huiet, Drayton Andrew – Failure to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information
  • Lewis, Curtis Howard – Possession of Marijuana and Theft
  • Noack-Kibodeaux, Kasie Lanette – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Odell, Linda Kim – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Perry, Larry Darnell Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Pillow, Caleb James – Minor in Possession of Tobacco
  • Ralloyd, Gabriel Caleb – Failure to Appear and Public Intoxication
  • Shaw, Antonio Ladan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Smith, Jason Dean – Interfering with Railroad Property
  • Starnes, Shauna Rena – Hold for Harris County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Tucker, Joshua Dean – Interfering with Railroad Property
  • Tullous, Joshua Kane – Public Intoxication
  • Walker, Justin Thomas – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wyrick, Forcie Lee – Money Laundering

