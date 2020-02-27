Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 25, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 25, 2020:
- Carr, Bobby Joe – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Clifton, Samuel Bryan – Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
- Davis, Rachel Ann – Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Faber, Gerard Thomas – Criminal Trespassing
- Fedencio, Rubio Andablo – Public Intoxication
- Flores, Jerome Anthony – Revocation of Community Supervision-Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property
- Gambrell, James Michael – Disorderly Conduct
- Golden, Eric Cole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Huiet, Drayton Andrew – Failure to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information
- Lewis, Curtis Howard – Possession of Marijuana and Theft
- Noack-Kibodeaux, Kasie Lanette – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Odell, Linda Kim – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Perry, Larry Darnell Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Pillow, Caleb James – Minor in Possession of Tobacco
- Ralloyd, Gabriel Caleb – Failure to Appear and Public Intoxication
- Shaw, Antonio Ladan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Smith, Jason Dean – Interfering with Railroad Property
- Starnes, Shauna Rena – Hold for Harris County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Tucker, Joshua Dean – Interfering with Railroad Property
- Tullous, Joshua Kane – Public Intoxication
- Walker, Justin Thomas – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Wyrick, Forcie Lee – Money Laundering