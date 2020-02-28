Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 26, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 26, 2020:

Ables, Patrick Ryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Identify/Give False Information, Failure to Appear, Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Disregarding Stop Sign

Brown, Mira Kaylin – Theft of Property

Chaney, Christopher David – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gonzales-Hernandez, Jose Alfredo – Wrong, Fictitious, Altered or Obscured License Plate

Grant, Abigail – Probation Violation

Harrison, Tyler Michael – No Seatbelt

Roth, Patrick Allen – Driving While License Invalid

Sherman, Leroy – Bond Forfeiture-Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disregarding Railroad Crossing Gate or Flagman and No Driver’s License

Willaby, Justin Evan – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying an Expired License Plate

