Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 26, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 26, 2020:

  • Ables, Patrick Ryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Identify/Give False Information, Failure to Appear, Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Disregarding Stop Sign
  • Brown, Mira Kaylin – Theft of Property
  • Chaney, Christopher David – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gonzales-Hernandez, Jose Alfredo – Wrong, Fictitious, Altered or Obscured License Plate
  • Grant, Abigail – Probation Violation
  • Harrison, Tyler Michael – No Seatbelt
  • Roth, Patrick Allen – Driving While License Invalid
  • Sherman, Leroy – Bond Forfeiture-Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disregarding Railroad Crossing Gate or Flagman and No Driver’s License
  • Willaby, Justin Evan – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying an Expired License Plate
