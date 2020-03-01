Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 27, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 27, 2020:

  • Arana, Pablo Moises – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Dever, Sean Levelle – Failure to Appear, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Lights on Bicycle, No Front License Plate, Driving While License Invalid
  • Fain, Karrie Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gilder, Michael Deshaun – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Hill, Brette Kennedy – Hold for Washington County-Theft of Service, Hold for Washington County-Bail Jumping and Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hill, James Henry Jr. – Criminal Mischief
  • Lewis, Brandon Jermond – Revocation of Community Supervision-Aggravated Robbery
  • McCulloch, Marvin Ermann – Amended Order
  • Rhone, Latoizia Derrica – Driving While License Invalid
  • Wells, Jacoby Clarence Terrel – Theft of Firearm
  • Arana, Pablo Moises
  • Dever, Sean Levelle
  • Fain, Karrie Ann
  • Gilder, Michael Deshaun
  • Hill, Brette Kennedy
  • Hill, James Henry Jr.
  • Lewis, Brandon Jermond
  • McCulloch, Marvin Ermann
  • Wells, Jacoby Clarence Terrel

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.