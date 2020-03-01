Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 27, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 27, 2020:
- Arana, Pablo Moises – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Dever, Sean Levelle – Failure to Appear, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Lights on Bicycle, No Front License Plate, Driving While License Invalid
- Fain, Karrie Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Gilder, Michael Deshaun – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Hill, Brette Kennedy – Hold for Washington County-Theft of Service, Hold for Washington County-Bail Jumping and Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hill, James Henry Jr. – Criminal Mischief
- Lewis, Brandon Jermond – Revocation of Community Supervision-Aggravated Robbery
- McCulloch, Marvin Ermann – Amended Order
- Rhone, Latoizia Derrica – Driving While License Invalid
- Wells, Jacoby Clarence Terrel – Theft of Firearm