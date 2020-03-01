Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 28, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 28, 2020:

  • Allard, James Donald – Hold for San Jacinto County
  • Alonso, Louis – Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Building, Bench Warrant-Burglary of a Building, Hold for Montgomery County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Burglary of Vehicles
  • Blanchard, Elishia Louise – Parole Violation
  • Cartwright, Kaitlyn Mariah – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Rider Not Secured by a Seatbelt, No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
  • Collins, Evn Nolan – Disorderly Conduct
  • Foster, Brittany Leann – Bond Revocation
  • Glover, Caitlin Brooke – Driving While License Invalid
  • Kennedy, Bradley Wayne – Disorderly Conduct
  • Lomas, Juan Jose Jr. – Hold for Nolan County-Motion to Revoke-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Miller, Leaster Joe – Theft of Property
  • Phillips, Joshua Matthew – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Veach, William Rockwood – Bond Forfeiture-Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Williams, Christopher Jarodd – Violate Promise to Appear, No Seat Belt, Unrestrained Child under 8 years of age
  • Alonso, Louis
  • Blanchard, Elishia Louise
  • Collins, Evn Nolan
  • Foster, Brittany Leann
  • Kennedy, Bradley Wayne
  • Lomas, Juan Jose Jr.
  • Miller, Leaster Joe
  • Phillips, Joshua Matthew
  • Veach, William Rockwood

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.