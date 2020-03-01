Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 28, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 28, 2020:
- Allard, James Donald – Hold for San Jacinto County
- Alonso, Louis – Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Building, Bench Warrant-Burglary of a Building, Hold for Montgomery County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Burglary of Vehicles
- Blanchard, Elishia Louise – Parole Violation
- Cartwright, Kaitlyn Mariah – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Rider Not Secured by a Seatbelt, No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
- Collins, Evn Nolan – Disorderly Conduct
- Foster, Brittany Leann – Bond Revocation
- Glover, Caitlin Brooke – Driving While License Invalid
- Kennedy, Bradley Wayne – Disorderly Conduct
- Lomas, Juan Jose Jr. – Hold for Nolan County-Motion to Revoke-Driving While Intoxicated
- Miller, Leaster Joe – Theft of Property
- Phillips, Joshua Matthew – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Veach, William Rockwood – Bond Forfeiture-Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Williams, Christopher Jarodd – Violate Promise to Appear, No Seat Belt, Unrestrained Child under 8 years of age