Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 28, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 28, 2020:

Allard, James Donald – Hold for San Jacinto County

Alonso, Louis – Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Building, Bench Warrant-Burglary of a Building, Hold for Montgomery County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Burglary of Vehicles

Blanchard, Elishia Louise – Parole Violation

Cartwright, Kaitlyn Mariah – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Rider Not Secured by a Seatbelt, No Driver’s License When Unlicensed

Collins, Evn Nolan – Disorderly Conduct

Foster, Brittany Leann – Bond Revocation

Glover, Caitlin Brooke – Driving While License Invalid

Kennedy, Bradley Wayne – Disorderly Conduct

Lomas, Juan Jose Jr. – Hold for Nolan County-Motion to Revoke-Driving While Intoxicated

Miller, Leaster Joe – Theft of Property

Phillips, Joshua Matthew – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Veach, William Rockwood – Bond Forfeiture-Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Williams, Christopher Jarodd – Violate Promise to Appear, No Seat Belt, Unrestrained Child under 8 years of age

