Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 29, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 29, 2020:

  • Bonin, Steven Darrell – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violate Promise to Appear
  • Bracewell, Kenneth Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Cox, Chloe Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Craig, Taylor Ryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Enloe, Justin Corey – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
  • Espino, Luis – Public Intoxication
  • Garcia, Francisco Javier – Public Intoxication
  • Garica, Gabriela Jessica – Failure to Identity Fugitive
  • Llamas-Bautista, Delfino – Driving While License Invalid
  • Lopez-Acosta, Gilberto – Parole Violation
  • Montanez-Ibarra, Jose Ricardo – Driving While License Invalid
  • Segura, Fernando Ibarra – Public Intoxication
  • Segura, Reynaldo Ibarra – Public Intoxication
  • Taylor, Zavier Raydell – Hold for Harris County-Child Support
  • Thompson, Haley Rebecca – Public Intoxication

Note: Bluebonnet News has requested the missing mugshots; however as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, they have not been made available by the county jail.

  • Cox, Chloe Nicole
  • Craig, Taylor Ryan
  • Enloe, Justin Corey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.