Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 29, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 29, 2020:
- Bonin, Steven Darrell – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violate Promise to Appear
- Bracewell, Kenneth Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Cox, Chloe Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Craig, Taylor Ryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Enloe, Justin Corey – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
- Espino, Luis – Public Intoxication
- Garcia, Francisco Javier – Public Intoxication
- Garica, Gabriela Jessica – Failure to Identity Fugitive
- Llamas-Bautista, Delfino – Driving While License Invalid
- Lopez-Acosta, Gilberto – Parole Violation
- Montanez-Ibarra, Jose Ricardo – Driving While License Invalid
- Segura, Fernando Ibarra – Public Intoxication
- Segura, Reynaldo Ibarra – Public Intoxication
- Taylor, Zavier Raydell – Hold for Harris County-Child Support
- Thompson, Haley Rebecca – Public Intoxication
Note: Bluebonnet News has requested the missing mugshots; however as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, they have not been made available by the county jail.