Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 29, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 29, 2020:

Bonin, Steven Darrell – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violate Promise to Appear

Bracewell, Kenneth Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cox, Chloe Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Craig, Taylor Ryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Enloe, Justin Corey – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Espino, Luis – Public Intoxication

Garcia, Francisco Javier – Public Intoxication

Garica, Gabriela Jessica – Failure to Identity Fugitive

Llamas-Bautista, Delfino – Driving While License Invalid

Lopez-Acosta, Gilberto – Parole Violation

Montanez-Ibarra, Jose Ricardo – Driving While License Invalid

Segura, Fernando Ibarra – Public Intoxication

Segura, Reynaldo Ibarra – Public Intoxication

Taylor, Zavier Raydell – Hold for Harris County-Child Support

Thompson, Haley Rebecca – Public Intoxication

Note: Bluebonnet News has requested the missing mugshots; however as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, they have not been made available by the county jail.

