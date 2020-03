The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 2, 2020:

Bailey, Krista Layne – Theft of Property

Depina, Samuel Ferrerio – Murder

Green, Shawn Derail – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention

Semien, Stanley Darrin – Public Intoxication

Shifflet, Michael Wayne – Amended Order

Sollock, Justin Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Service, Failure to Appear and No Driver’s License

