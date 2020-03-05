Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 3, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 3, 2020:
- Estrada-Barriga, Pablo – Sexual Assault of a Child
- Glass, Sandra Vanessa – Public Intoxication
- Jackson, Matthew Edwin – Public Intoxication
- McDaniel, Alvin Leroy III – Evading Arrest or Detention, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Violate Promise to Appear, No Driver’s License
- Moore, Tammy Lanee – Revocation of Community Supervision
Note: Three of the mugshots are missing because the county jail continues to have equipment issues. Bluebonnet News is requesting the mugshots by open records requests sent in nearly every day until the problem is resolved.