Man wanted for raping South Dakota teen found living in shack south of Plum Grove

A fugitive wanted for the forcible rape and aggravated assault of a 13-year-old child in Watertown, S.D., was captured Thursday in a multi-agency effort led by the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

The fugitive, Roberto Alvarez, 35, was found living in a shack on a wooded lot in the Camino Real Subdivision south of Plum Grove. Currently he is in the Liberty County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond. He will eventually be returned to South Dakota to face a charge of Sexual Assault of a Child.

Roberto Alvarez

It is believed he fled South Dakota in January and had been living on the property of a relative in Liberty County since that time.

“He was living in a wooden shed with no running water and no power. They were rough conditions. The shack was made of particle board with a door and tarp for a roof,” said Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Harkness, who also assists the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Task Force in apprehending fugitives of justice.

“We think the property where he was living belonged to a relative,” Harkness said. “The U.S. Marshal’s Office did 100 percent of the investigation work and the other agencies were called to assist in locating and capturing the suspect.”

Harkness said that as he and the marshals approached the structure where Alvarez was living, the suspect appeared.

“He popped his head out of the door and saw us about the time we were making our approach. We shouted verbal commands to him to surrender and he was arrested without incident,” said Harkness.

Assisting the U.S. Marshal’s Office Gulf Coast Task Force and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office were Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Splendora Police Department. Officers with Splendora PD flew an unmanned drone helicopter to help scan the perimeter and document the arrest.





