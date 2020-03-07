Donald Duane Kelly, 77, of Silsbee, Tx, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Duane was born on December 23, 1942, in Fitzsimons, Co. to the late Donald “Don” Kelly and Eulalee Teague. A graduate of South Park High School, class of !962 and the Lamar University Regional Police Academy. Duane was a U.S. Navy veteran with assignments both at sea and on shore. Upon his honorable discharge, he was employed as an installer for Western Electric. Later, he managed a local sporting goods store and owned his own business, A Radiator, in Beaumont, TX. Duane was widely known as Mr. Fixit, especially when it came to gunsmithing and automotive repair work. He would frequently be found working in his shop modifying old muscle cars and engines as well as competing in both automotive and motorcycle events. He was a fiercely competitive competition shooter and had a first place finish at the World Skeet Shoot early in his career. He also enjoyed Practical Pistol and Three Gun events. Duane was an avid dear hunter as well. Upon retirement, Duane and his loving wife, Janis relocated from Beaumont to Silsbee, where they enjoyed life with a multitude of pets and livestock for the past 12 years.



Duane is preceded in death by his loving grandmother, Minnie Walker; his parents; son, Vance Watkins; granddaughter, Heather Bertrand and sister, Kathy Watson.



Those left to cherish Duane’s memory are his loving wife and soulmate of 48 years, Janis Nusom Kelly; daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Bertrand and husband John; nephews, Allan and Benjamin Rust, along with numerous cousins.



A graveside service of remembrance will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11;00 a.m.at Guedry cemetery in Batson, TX. with Rev. Hector Marchado officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, starting at 10:00 a.m.at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.



Honoring Duane as pallbearers are Vincent Beach, George Fontenot, Randy Byars, Buddy Nusom, Bryant Shelton and Ken Dollinger.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Humane Society of Southeast Texas, 2050 Spindletop Ave. Beaumont, TX> 77705 409-833-0504

