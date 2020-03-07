Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 4, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 4, 2020:

  • Bradford, Gerald Joseph – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Brantley, Destinee Ray – Amended Order-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Buras, Rocky Anthony – Possession of Marijuana
  • Delgado, Estevan – Bond Forfeiture-Fleeing From Police
  • Eubanks, Teresa Annatte – Theft
  • Hancock, Taron Deshun – Assault
  • Harrelson, Kristy Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear
  • Hayden, Charles – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Johnson, Justin Wayne – Revocation of Community Supervision-Forgery
  • Thompson, Haley Rebecca – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Brantley, Destinee Ray
  • Buras, Rocky Anthony
  • Delgado, Estevan
  • Eubanks, Teresa Annatte
  • Hancock, Taron Deshun
  • Harrelson, Kristy Lynn
  • Hayden, Charles
  • Johnson, Justin Wayne
  • Thompson, Haley Rebecca

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.