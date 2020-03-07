Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 4, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 4, 2020:

Bradford, Gerald Joseph – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Brantley, Destinee Ray – Amended Order-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Buras, Rocky Anthony – Possession of Marijuana

Delgado, Estevan – Bond Forfeiture-Fleeing From Police

Eubanks, Teresa Annatte – Theft

Hancock, Taron Deshun – Assault

Harrelson, Kristy Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear

Hayden, Charles – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Johnson, Justin Wayne – Revocation of Community Supervision-Forgery

Thompson, Haley Rebecca – Possession of a Controlled Substance

