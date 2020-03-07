Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 5, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 5, 2020:

  • Allison, Kelley Lynn – Theft of Property
  • Buckalew, Johnny Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Chapell, John Paul – Evading Arrest or Detention, Hold for Harris County-Violate Promise to Appear, Hold for Harris County-Failure to Appear, Hold for Harris County-Littering, Hold for Harris County-Failure to Keep Premises Clean and Hold for Harris County-Refused to Dispose of Garbage
  • Davis, Jeremy Wayne – Bond Forfeiture-Forgery of a Financial Instrument
  • Dempsey, Richard Allen Jr. – Parole Violation
  • Espino-Sanchez, Karla – Public Intoxication
  • King, Heather Joyce – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Open Alcohol Container
  • Latham, Chad Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • McCulloch, Marvin Ermann – Weekender
  • Murray, Mason Andrew – Criminal Trespass
  • Santini, Jessica Renea – Resisting Transport, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Disorderly Conduct
  • Segari, Shane – Driving While License Invalid
  • West, Cody Garrett – Public Intoxication
  • Allison, Kelley Lynn
  • Buckalew, Johnny Dale
  • Chapell, John Paul
  • Davis, Jeremy Wayne
  • Dempsey, Richard Allen Jr.
  • Espino-Sanchez, Karla
  • King, Heather Joyce
  • Latham, Chad Allen
  • McCulloch, Marvin Ermann
  • Murray, Mason Andrew
  • Santini, Jessica Renea
  • West, Cody Garrett

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.