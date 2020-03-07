Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 5, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 5, 2020:
- Allison, Kelley Lynn – Theft of Property
- Buckalew, Johnny Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Chapell, John Paul – Evading Arrest or Detention, Hold for Harris County-Violate Promise to Appear, Hold for Harris County-Failure to Appear, Hold for Harris County-Littering, Hold for Harris County-Failure to Keep Premises Clean and Hold for Harris County-Refused to Dispose of Garbage
- Davis, Jeremy Wayne – Bond Forfeiture-Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Dempsey, Richard Allen Jr. – Parole Violation
- Espino-Sanchez, Karla – Public Intoxication
- King, Heather Joyce – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Open Alcohol Container
- Latham, Chad Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- McCulloch, Marvin Ermann – Weekender
- Murray, Mason Andrew – Criminal Trespass
- Santini, Jessica Renea – Resisting Transport, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Disorderly Conduct
- Segari, Shane – Driving While License Invalid
- West, Cody Garrett – Public Intoxication