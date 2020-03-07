Patricia Ann Langston, 75, of Kountze, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with her loving family by her side at Kountze Nursing Center. Patricia was born on February 17, 1945, in New Orleans, to the late John Laird and Maureen Eggert. She had lived in Kountze 50 years and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She had a kind heart toward everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Patricia was community-minded and loved to serve. She had served as Director of United Appeals of Hardin County for many years.



Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William” Bill” Langston son; Anthony Gibson sister, Bonnie McDonald, and grandson, Tucker Herridge.



Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Lori Parker and husband Leroy of Honey Island; Sherry Page and husband Bill of Kountze; and son Alan Maynard of Silsbee. Grandchildren; 10, and 18 great-grandchildren.



Graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Jordan Cemetery in Honey Island.



Honoring Patricia as pallbearers are Josh Walker, Aubrey Walker, Justin Walker, Chris Behnken, Brent Parker, Matt Clamon. Honorary pallbearers are Donnie Jordan and Nick Herridge.

