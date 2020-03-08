Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 6, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 6, 2020:
- Arnold, Marcella Theone – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Bass, Heather Nicole – Theft of Service
- Brown, Brady Lee – Possession of Marijuana
- Cox, Shalimar Danyel – Amended Order
- Deplois, Jacob Tyrel – Reckless Driving
- Dickerson, Courtney Lamon – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
- Fregia, Mark Anthony – Amended Order
- Jacobson, Randy Allen Jr. – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Service and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Johnston, Amy – Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Orellanes, Danny Alfonso – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana
- Pichardo, Daisy Michelle – Violate Promise to Appear and Speeding 82 MPH in a 65 MPH zone
- Rayburn, Emilee Nichole – Amended Order
- White, Ashley Nichole – Driving While Intoxicated, second