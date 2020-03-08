Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 6, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 6, 2020:

  • Arnold, Marcella Theone – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bass, Heather Nicole – Theft of Service
  • Brown, Brady Lee – Possession of Marijuana
  • Cox, Shalimar Danyel – Amended Order
  • Deplois, Jacob Tyrel – Reckless Driving
  • Dickerson, Courtney Lamon – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
  • Fregia, Mark Anthony – Amended Order
  • Jacobson, Randy Allen Jr. – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Service and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Johnston, Amy – Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Orellanes, Danny Alfonso – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana
  • Pichardo, Daisy Michelle – Violate Promise to Appear and Speeding 82 MPH in a 65 MPH zone
  • Rayburn, Emilee Nichole – Amended Order
  • White, Ashley Nichole – Driving While Intoxicated, second
