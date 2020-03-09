Dayton student receives a surprise visit, scholarship

Since 2015, KPRC Channel 2 has been awarded 20 scholarships to deserving area high school seniors. All of the winning students and schools have been featured in KPRC’s weekly newscasts in a surprise visit from one of the morning anchor newscasters.

On Thursday, March 5, a Dayton ISD student got one of those visits while sitting in his AP English IV class. Bryan Rodriguez, a DHS 2020 senior, was visited by news anchor Owen Conflenti. He explained that KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with $2,500 scholarships. The Channel 2 news team videotaped the entire visit, while Conflenti announced that the deserving senior was in that class and asked for Bryan Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is ranked fourth in his class of 332 seniors. He is the president of the National Honor Society where he leads monthly meetings and events, handles and organizes fundraising, and maintains the chapter status. Other school related activities that Bryan is involved in include:

Science National Honor Society: 2018-2020

National English Honor Society: 2016-2020

Tri-M Music Honor Society: 2018-2020

National Technical Honor Society: 2018-2020

St. Anne and Immaculate Conception/St. Peter Teen A.C.T.S. 2016-2020

Diocesan Youth Leadership Team: April 2018 to July 2019

University Interscholastic League Ready Writing: 2019

Dayton High School Concert Choir: 2018-2020

UIL Division 1 Medium Ensemble: 2019 & 2020

DHS Peer Assistance Leadership and Service (PALS): 2018-2020

Bryan is also very active in the community with many service hours and projects. He has been a member of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassadors since July 2018 to the present. As an ambassador, he assists in coordinating the annual community tailgate event, assists in contacting local businesses, and helps with the monthly Chamber luncheons. Rodriguez is also very active in St. Joseph Catholic Youth Leadership Team and is one of their team leaders since 2017. The Youth Leadership Team volunteers for many service projects.

When asked about his plans, Bryan stated, “Upon graduation from Dayton High School, I plan on attending the University of Texas in Austin to pursue a degree in Corporate Communications in the Moody College of Communications.”

His deep appreciation and gratefulness were evident during the surprise visit.

Dr. Ronald Wright, his AP English IV teacher added, “Bryan is a tenacious student leader and athlete who is dedicated to learning. He possesses strong leadership skills which he uses both at school and in his church community, and is always striving to do his best. I believe he is very deserving of this scholarship and I’m very proud of him.”

All students selected for these scholarships have been nominated by their high schools. Principal Geoff McCracken stated, “Bryan is a student who exemplifies everything that we want to see in a high school student. He is a leader among his peers, his character is impeccable and he is an outstanding student.”

Tune in this Wednesday, March 11, to Channel 2 news and watch Bryan’s surprise visit. Scheduled times for airing will be 6 and 11 a.m.

