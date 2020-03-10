Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 8, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 8, 2020:
- Arredondo, Marcos Aaron – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ballengee, Johnathan Dale – Resisting Arrest and Terroristic Threat
- Daniel, Ricky Del – Theft of Property
- Fabila-Cruz, Efrain – Child Endangerment (four counts)
- Landry, Douglas Craig – Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, No Liability Insurance and Failure to Appear
- Rivera, Jorge Luis – Possession of Marijuana and Speeding
- Tinkham, Jennifer Rena – Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon and Deadly Conduct