Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 8, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 8, 2020:

Arredondo, Marcos Aaron – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ballengee, Johnathan Dale – Resisting Arrest and Terroristic Threat

Daniel, Ricky Del – Theft of Property

Fabila-Cruz, Efrain – Child Endangerment (four counts)

Landry, Douglas Craig – Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, No Liability Insurance and Failure to Appear

Rivera, Jorge Luis – Possession of Marijuana and Speeding

Tinkham, Jennifer Rena – Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon and Deadly Conduct

