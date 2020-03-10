Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 8, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 8, 2020:

  • Arredondo, Marcos Aaron – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ballengee, Johnathan Dale – Resisting Arrest and Terroristic Threat
  • Daniel, Ricky Del – Theft of Property
  • Fabila-Cruz, Efrain – Child Endangerment (four counts)
  • Landry, Douglas Craig – Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, No Liability Insurance and Failure to Appear
  • Rivera, Jorge Luis – Possession of Marijuana and Speeding
  • Tinkham, Jennifer Rena – Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon and Deadly Conduct
