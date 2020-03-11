Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 9, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 9, 2020:

  • Basilio, Moises – Resisting Arrest
  • Carbajal, Geovanni – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Eleby, Sedrick Jerome – Possession of Marijuana
  • Finney, Nichole – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Hold for State of Louisiana-Theft
  • Freeze, Samuel Ernest – Driving Without a License
  • Hammons, Tayler Day – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Jackson, Reginald Earl – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Hold for Gregg County-Possession of Marijuana, Driving While License Invalid and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Jones, Samantha Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Majors, Karen Kay – Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana
  • McMullen, Aaron Richard – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Radel, Nathan Lee – Disorderly Conduct
  • Sims, Andrea Michelle – Bond Forfeiture-False ID, driver’s license
  • Willis, Wesley Stephen – Driving While Intoxicated, second
