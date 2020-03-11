Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 9, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 9, 2020:

Basilio, Moises – Resisting Arrest

Carbajal, Geovanni – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Eleby, Sedrick Jerome – Possession of Marijuana

Finney, Nichole – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Hold for State of Louisiana-Theft

Freeze, Samuel Ernest – Driving Without a License

Hammons, Tayler Day – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Jackson, Reginald Earl – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Hold for Gregg County-Possession of Marijuana, Driving While License Invalid and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jones, Samantha Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Majors, Karen Kay – Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana

McMullen, Aaron Richard – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Radel, Nathan Lee – Disorderly Conduct

Sims, Andrea Michelle – Bond Forfeiture-False ID, driver’s license

Willis, Wesley Stephen – Driving While Intoxicated, second

