Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 10, 2020

Bluebonnet News
The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 10, 2020:

  • Arceneaux, Jacob Harrison – Hold for Brazoria County-Evading Arrest
  • Bass, Cedrick Jerome – Bench Warrant
  • Castleman, Lynette Nicole – Violate Promise to Appear
  • Clark, Fredrick Dewayne – Possession of Marijuana and Driving While License Invalid
  • Hayes, Christopher Scott – Hold for Harris County-Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Hold for Harris County-Expired Registration and Hold for Harris County-Failure to Control Speed
  • Holcomb, Shawn Russell – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Ingram, Louis Sherman III – Theft of Property
  • Kinder, Daniel Joseph – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence
  • Lehman, Dale Edward – Cruelty to Non-Livestock
  • Melendez-Garcia, Alexis Javier – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, Hold for U.S. Marshal’s Office and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Milam, Tonya Marie – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Parsley, Nicole Nadine – Bond Revocation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Read, Richard Lynn – Disorderly Conduct
  • Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Criminal Trespass
  • Rivera-Jaimez, Gabino – Public Intoxication and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
  • Ryan, Devon Eugene – Revocation of Probation-Prohibited Weapon
  • Watson, Debra Ann – Tampering With Governmental Record
  • Williams, Doni Sue – Failure to Pass to Left and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
  • Williams, Lesley Ann – Open Container/Alcohol in Vehicle, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Note: Mugshots for some of the suspects were not available.

