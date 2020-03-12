Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 10, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 10, 2020:

Arceneaux, Jacob Harrison – Hold for Brazoria County-Evading Arrest

Bass, Cedrick Jerome – Bench Warrant

Castleman, Lynette Nicole – Violate Promise to Appear

Clark, Fredrick Dewayne – Possession of Marijuana and Driving While License Invalid

Hayes, Christopher Scott – Hold for Harris County-Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Hold for Harris County-Expired Registration and Hold for Harris County-Failure to Control Speed

Holcomb, Shawn Russell – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Ingram, Louis Sherman III – Theft of Property

Kinder, Daniel Joseph – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence

Lehman, Dale Edward – Cruelty to Non-Livestock

Melendez-Garcia, Alexis Javier – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, Hold for U.S. Marshal’s Office and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Milam, Tonya Marie – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Parsley, Nicole Nadine – Bond Revocation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Read, Richard Lynn – Disorderly Conduct

Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Criminal Trespass

Rivera-Jaimez, Gabino – Public Intoxication and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Ryan, Devon Eugene – Revocation of Probation-Prohibited Weapon

Watson, Debra Ann – Tampering With Governmental Record

Williams, Doni Sue – Failure to Pass to Left and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Williams, Lesley Ann – Open Container/Alcohol in Vehicle, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Note: Mugshots for some of the suspects were not available.

