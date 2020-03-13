Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 11, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 11, 2020:
- Barbosa-Veliz, Alan – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Cargo
- Davison, Deidrick Shaeron – Bench Warrant and Criminal Trespass
- Davison, Sterling Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for TDCJ
- Duplechein, Tanya Marie – Driving While License Invalid
- Gajdoslk, Lincoln Raleigh – Hold for Hardin County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Rosve, Cantu Rodriguez – No Driver’s License
- Valyan, Brandon Wayne – Driving License Required
Note: Several of the mugshots for today are missing from the jail records. Bluebonnet News will request these by open records request and they will be posted as soon as they become available.