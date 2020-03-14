Everett A.E. Williams, 18 years young, of Wallisville, Texas, passed away at his home in Wallisville on Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 19, 2001 in Baytown, Texas to Kristina Ann Gonzales and Christopher Williams. Everett attended Anahuac High School up until the 10th grade. He loved going to church and was a member of the Anahuac Church of Christ.

Everett was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, catching fish, and shooting guns. He also enjoyed mudding in his side by side, running heavy equipment and going to the gun range. Everett’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family. He wanted nothing more than to help others and his family whenever he was able. Everett loved so many, and was loved by so many more. He had an energy that with even just one encounter with him, you would remember him for life. Everett was a loving son, brother, grandson and friend to many. Gone too soon and loved by many, he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Everett was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Mittie Lou and Thurman W. Williams; and his aunts Terri Jean Huntley and Diane Thomas. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his father Chris Williams; his mother Kristina Gonzales; his brother Westlee Wyatt Williams; his maternal grandparents Frank and Gloria Gonzales; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Everett left the pain, but he also left us all and we will never be the same again. Now he is no longer in pain, yet we will continue to hurt.

To send flowers to Everett’s family, please visit our floral section.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

