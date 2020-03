The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 12, 2020:

Crow, Kyle Grady – Criminal Trespass

Garcia-Tejeda, Silas Uziel – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Holder, Travis Lynn – Criminal Non-Support

Mallett, Lawrence Joseph Jr. – Disorderly Conduct

Mena, Shelby Louise Lynn – Disorderly Conduct

Orand, James Denton – Driving While Intoxicated

Radabaugh, Lyndsay Noelle – Disorderly Conduct

Crow, Kyle Grady

Holder, Travis Lynn

Mallett, Lawrence Joseph Jr.

Radabaugh, Lyndsay Noelle

Share this: Twitter

Facebook