Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 13, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 13, 2020:

Antoine, Lakesia Maria – Hold for Jefferson County

Ashcraft, William Stuart – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cameron, Shianne Ruth – Hold for Chambers County-Theft of Property

Grady, Shawn Corbett – Violate Promise to Appear

Kennedy, Bradley Wayne – Assault/Family Violence

Matthis, Erica Nicole – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License

Rogers, Robert Earl – Resisting Arrest and Terroristic Threat/Cause Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

Note: The Liberty County Jail continues to have difficulty in posting mugshots. Bluebonnet News will have to request those by a public information request.

