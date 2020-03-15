Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 13, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 13, 2020:
- Antoine, Lakesia Maria – Hold for Jefferson County
- Ashcraft, William Stuart – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Cameron, Shianne Ruth – Hold for Chambers County-Theft of Property
- Grady, Shawn Corbett – Violate Promise to Appear
- Kennedy, Bradley Wayne – Assault/Family Violence
- Matthis, Erica Nicole – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License
- Rogers, Robert Earl – Resisting Arrest and Terroristic Threat/Cause Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury
Note: The Liberty County Jail continues to have difficulty in posting mugshots. Bluebonnet News will have to request those by a public information request.