Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 13, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 13, 2020:

  • Amaya, Jonathon – Failure to Vaccinate Dogs
  • Cardozo, Donna Michelle – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Easley, Tiffany Renea – Criminal Trespass
  • Franklin, Michael Mathew – Hold for Brazoria County
  • Getty, Taylor Allen – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • McKinley, William Curtis – Violate Protective Order
  • McMillen, Francis Charles – Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Service
  • Perez, Josue – Public Intoxication
  • Roden, Misty Rene – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Trespass
  • Sanchez, David – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Schimmerhorn, Kayla Chantal – Hold for Harris County-Theft
  • Sears, Justin Elliott – Disorderly Conduct
  • Smith, Kasey Pyle – Speeding and Violate Promise to Appear
