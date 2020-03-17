Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 13, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 13, 2020:
- Amaya, Jonathon – Failure to Vaccinate Dogs
- Cardozo, Donna Michelle – Driving While Intoxicated
- Easley, Tiffany Renea – Criminal Trespass
- Franklin, Michael Mathew – Hold for Brazoria County
- Getty, Taylor Allen – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- McKinley, William Curtis – Violate Protective Order
- McMillen, Francis Charles – Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Service
- Perez, Josue – Public Intoxication
- Roden, Misty Rene – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Trespass
- Sanchez, David – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Schimmerhorn, Kayla Chantal – Hold for Harris County-Theft
- Sears, Justin Elliott – Disorderly Conduct
- Smith, Kasey Pyle – Speeding and Violate Promise to Appear