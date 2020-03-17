Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 13, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 13, 2020:

Amaya, Jonathon – Failure to Vaccinate Dogs

Cardozo, Donna Michelle – Driving While Intoxicated

Easley, Tiffany Renea – Criminal Trespass

Franklin, Michael Mathew – Hold for Brazoria County

Getty, Taylor Allen – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

McKinley, William Curtis – Violate Protective Order

McMillen, Francis Charles – Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Service

Perez, Josue – Public Intoxication

Roden, Misty Rene – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Trespass

Sanchez, David – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Intoxicated, second

Schimmerhorn, Kayla Chantal – Hold for Harris County-Theft

Sears, Justin Elliott – Disorderly Conduct

Smith, Kasey Pyle – Speeding and Violate Promise to Appear

