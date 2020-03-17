Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 15, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 15, 2020:

Cotom-Marin, Carlos Efrain – No Driver’s License and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Deshazo, Michael Paul – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Hennessey, Dennis Michael – Interfering With Public Duties

Parada, Lisa Jasmin – Disorderly Conduct

Pichardo-Guardado, Jorge Luis – Public Intoxication and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Prendergrast, Candice Elaine – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Valid Inspection Certificate and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

