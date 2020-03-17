Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 15, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 15, 2020:

  • Cotom-Marin, Carlos Efrain – No Driver’s License and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Deshazo, Michael Paul – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Hennessey, Dennis Michael – Interfering With Public Duties
  • Parada, Lisa Jasmin – Disorderly Conduct
  • Pichardo-Guardado, Jorge Luis – Public Intoxication and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Prendergrast, Candice Elaine – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Valid Inspection Certificate and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
