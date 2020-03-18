Still no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Liberty County despite rumors to the contrary

The Liberty County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security issued a statement Wednesday night in response to a rumor being circulated on social media that Liberty County has a confirmed case of Coronavirus.

“We are aware of information about an individual claiming of testing positive for COVID-19. After further investigation, we have discovered this information is false. We do investigate these types of issues and do not take this lightly,” the LCOEM statement reads.

All information pertaining to Liberty County and a positive COVID-19 test will come from the LCOEM office through the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

“We will keep the public informed of that information. At this time, there are no confirmed cases for our jurisdiction,” the statement concludes.

